Haka dedicated to staff of Air New Zealand being made redundant

Kaimahi at Air New Zealand have shared their video in support of staff going through tough times as the company looks at starting redundancy conversations.

The haka was filmed via Zoom of at least 15 people performing simultaneously. It was led by Air New Zealand’s Cultural Affairs Manager Henare Johnson.

In the video, he says the haka reflects the meaning of the Air New Zealand "mangopare" hammerhead symbol.

"It talks about strength, tenacity, and resilience so this is a dedication to everybody so kia kaha, kaia maia, kia manawanui."

Air New Zealand recently announced its move to lay off 387 pilots due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company also announced specific details yesterday about their decision to cut around 1500 jobs from their cabin crew workforce.

Savage, E tū’s Head of Aviation, says the company is risking their good reputation by speeding into a redundancy process.

“The company’s plan to lay off thousands of people while the country is still in lockdown is the wrong move. It’s too rushed and it doesn’t need to be. That is not what fair consultation looks like and is very disappointing to see a once-proud company get it so wrong. They risk destroying the very organisation they are trying to save."

Critics have said this week that Air NZ may be rushing into redundancies too quickly.

The lockdown period is due to be lifted in two weeks' time, however, it is unclear what immediate impact that will have on the Aviation sector.