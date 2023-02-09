Hakapedia season 2 begins as Te Matatini 2023 draws closer

In less than two weeks, the Olympics of kapa haka descends upon Tāmaki Makaurau for the highly anticipated return of Te Matatini.

With it comes another season of the Whakaata Māori show Hakapedia, starting today, in which haka fans and haka nuts compete against haka experts in a kapa haka contest.

Hakapedia presenter Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngati Porou) is back on board to keep score. Looking back on season one, he was genuinely amazed at how much knowledge contestants had. One segment includes guessing a waiata which is played out for a few seconds – but even by the first few guitar strums contestants buzzed in correctly.

“They can say Waka Huia 1960 or 1996 whakaeke. It’s amazing how much people actually know about kapa haka, which makes for a cool show,” he says.



The reasons people do kapa haka varies widely, whether it be for the glory of being champion or simply as a way to reconnect to te ao Māori.

“I think kapa haka encapsulates a lot of different things. Some like the health and fitness journey. Some like kapa haka.

“For others kapa haka is the vehicle that helps people reconnect to their marae, to learn their tikanga and reo.

“You might not like one thing but you like a couple other things - that’s what really gets people into it.”

Pēwhairangi says viewers can expect more haka freaks in the second season, with even harder questions making more entertainment.

“There are two things you can win. One is cash – the more answers you get, the more money you get away with.

“But I think the biggest one for people is bragging rights. As Māori we’re naturally competitive people and to come away and say ‘yeah, I’m the person who knows the most about kapa haka’ is pretty special.”

Be sure to check MĀORI+ for all episodes of Hakapedia now.