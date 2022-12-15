Halberg top sport nominations announced

Māori athletes, Black Ferns, WInter Olympians and Commonwealth Games medalists headline the 2022 Halberg Awards nominations announced today.

The Halberg Foundation have revealed 76 nominations were submitted from across 30 sporting codes recognising sporting excellence over the past 12 months.

“This is a particularly poignant occasion as we remember and celebrate the remarkable life of Sir Murray [who died recently] but at the same time we continue to be driven by his vision for the Halberg Foundation,” said Halberg Foundation Chief Executive, Tom Smith.

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa), and superstar winger Portia Demant (Ngāpuhi) are two of the 16 nominations for sportswoman of the year. Kiwi Ferns and NRL Dally M women's player of the year Raecene McGregor (Ngāti Whātua), squash champion Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) and reigning Halberg supreme winner Dame Lisa Carrington (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Mahaki) are the other Māori women nominated.

The sportsman of the year category had the most nominations with 22 across 18 sports, including International Rugby League golden boot Joey Manu (Ngāpuhi), and Commonwealth gold medal-winning swimmer Lewis Clareburt (Tainui).

In the team of the year category, King has two chances of winning, having been nominated alongside women's doubles team-mate Amanda Landers-Murphy (Te Ātiawa, Taranaki) and also mixed doubles teammate Paul Coll. Also nominated are owing world champions Kerri Williams (Rangitāne) and Grace Prendergrast, and the Mountain Bike Enduro world champion team of Matt Walker (Tūwharetoa), Edward Masters and Charles Murray.

The 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards are both a significant milestone of achievement – and one of reflection and remembrance with the passing of the man whose name adorns this occasion. The late Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) re-established the Awards in 1963 to honour and celebrate sporting excellence, and most importantly, the occasion formed the major fundraiser for the Halberg Foundation.

Encouraging disabled people into sport

Sir Murray founded the charity which aims to enhance the lives of physically disabled young New Zealanders by enabling them to participate in sports and recreation.

An independent nominations board, which comprises respected individuals from the sporting sector, has confirmed the nominations in six categories, with winners to be announced at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday 15 February 2023.

There are 13 nominations from seven sports for the para athlete/para team of the Year including seven-time winner Dame Sophie Pascoe and fellow swimmer Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi); track and field paralympians Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu) and Lisa Adams; Para alpine ski racers Corey Peters and Adam Hall; para cyclists Nicole Murray, Devon Briggs, Anna Taylor and Eltje Malzbender; the Wheel Blacks (wheelchair rugby); Rachel Maia (sport climbing); and Scott Martlew (sprint kayak).

All nominations are eligible for the supreme Halberg Award, the country’s highest accolade for sporting excellence.

There are 10 nominations for the Buddle Finlay coach of the Year including four-time winner Gordon Walker (sprint kayak); men’s endurance track cycling coach Craig Palmer; rugby’s Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith; rowing’s Mike Rodger; swim coaches Gary Hollywood and Thomas Onley; Matt Toa (MMA); and snow sports Sean Thompson (snowboarding); Ben Adams (Para alpine ski racing) and Tommy Pyatt (freeskiing).

The Sky Sport emerging talent has attracted nine outstanding nominations across seven sports comprising freeski halfpipe exponent Gustav Legnavski and freeskier Ruby Andrews; Tara Vaughan (sprint kayak); para cyclist Ben Westenberg; downhill mountain bike world champion Jenna Hastings; para swimmer Joshua Willmer and swimmer Cameron Gray; shot put and discus exponent Tapenisa Havea and figure skater Jocelyn Hong.

The nominations will be reviewed by the independent awards judges, who mostly comprise former elite athletes and coaches, sports administrators and current sports media, before voting on a shortlist of finalists to be announced in January 2023.

Full list of nominations for the 60th Halberg Awards

Sportsman of the Year: Aaron Gate (cycling - track), Ajaz Patel (cricket), Ardie Savea (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Dylan Schmidt (trampoline), Fergus Jenkins (mixed martial arts), Hamish Kerr (athletics), Hayden Wilde (triathlon), James McDonald (horse racing), Jamie Reid (golf), Joey Manu (rugby league), Jordan Parry (rowing), Lewis Clareburt (swimming), Marko Stamenic (football), Nico Porteous (freeskiing), Paul Coll (squash), Ryan Fox (golf), Sam Gaze (mountain bike), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport), Steve Alker (golf), Tim Price (equestrian), Tom Walsh (shotput).

Para athlete/team of the year: Adam Hall (para skiing), Anna Taylor (para cycling), Cameron Leslie (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Devon Briggs (para cycling), Eltje Malzbender (para cycling), Holly Robinson (para javelin), Lisa Adams (athletics), Nicole Murray (para cycling), Rachel Maia (para sport climbing), Scott Martlew (para sprint kayak), Dame Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Wheel Blacks (wheelchair rugby).

Sportswoman of the Year: Bronwyn Dibb (mini trampoline), Bryony Botha (cycling), Ellesse Andrews (cycling), Emma Twigg (rowing), Jess Hotter (skiing), Joelle King (squash), Jonelle Price (equestrian), Dame Lisa Carrington (sprint kayak), Lydia Ko (golf), Niamh Fisher-Black (road cycling), Portia Woodman (rugby), Raecene McGregor (rugby league), Ruahei Demant (rugby), Tayla Bruce (lawn bowls), Theresa Fitzpatrick (rugby), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboard).

Team of the Year : Black Ferns (rugby), Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy (squash – women’s doubles), Joelle King and Paul Coll (squash – mixed doubles), Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast (rowing - pair), Matthew Walker, Edward Masters and Charles Murray (cycling – mountain bike enduro team), New Zealand eventing Team (equestrian).

Coach of the year: Ben Adams (para skiing), Craig Palmer (cycling), Gary Hollywood (swimming), Gordon Walking (sprint kayak), Matt Toa (mixed martial arts), Mike Rodger (rowing), Sean Thompson (snowboarding), Thomas Onley (Para swimming), Tommy Pyatt (freeskiing), Wayne Smith (rugby).

Emerging Talent: Ben Westenberg (Para cycling), Cameron Gray (swimming), Gustav Legnavsky (freeski halfpipe), Jenna Hastings (cycling), Jocelyn Hong (figure skating), Joshua Willmer (swimming), Ruby Andrews (freeskiing), Tepenisa Havea (shot/discus), Tara Vaughan (sprint kayak).