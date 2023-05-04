Hamilton City to keep Māngai Māori model

The ‘voice of Māori’ will continue to be heard in Hamilton City Council’s chambers, following a review of the pioneering Māngai Māori positions.

Councillors approved Māngai Māori appointments with speaking and voting rights on the council’s community and natural environment, infrastructure and transport, strategic growth and district plan committees.

In 2018, the council introduced the Māngai Māori model (meaning ‘voice of Māori’) to represent iwi and mātā waka (Māori living in Hamilton who affiliate to iwi outside of the Waikato-Tainui rohe) on council committees.

Māngai Māori are nominated by key Māori partners and stakeholders based on skill, knowledge and experience.

The model was a finalist in the cultural wellbeing category of the 2019 LGNZ Excellence Awards and has also been adopted by Waikato District Council.

In the previous council term, the first to feature Māngai Māori, there were five roles established to sit on all council committees.

Streamlined version

Following a review of the initial model, and consultation with the council’s Māori partners, a streamlined version of Māngai Māori’s governance responsibilities was proposed.

“After robust discussions were had, the council has chosen to continue with Māngai Māori, albeit in a slightly different form,” mayor Paula Southgate says.

“Our Māngai Māori have always worked hard to represent the views of many people in our wider community. Alongside our two new Māori ward councillors, these additional voices provide welcome views and experiences to our many discussions.

“The council has recognised the need and desire to work closely with Māori, and give effect to Te Tiriti across all levels of our work.”

In 2021, Council adopted its He Pou Manawa Ora strategy to support its responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and reflect Hamilton being home to Aotearoa’s second-largest Māori population.

The Māngai Māori model contributes to the outcomes of He Pou Manawa Ora, by enhancing Māori representation and visibility, and influencing how te ao Māori is recognised.

An amendment put forward by councillors Ryan Hamilton and Andrew Bydder, which would have seen two Māngai Māori appointed, with no voting rights, was unsuccessful. The successful motion to continue the Māngai Māori model had nine councillors vote in favour and six against.