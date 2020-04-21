Hamilton whānau honour their Anzac Tūpuna with waiata

A Hamilton whānau paid an Anzac Day tribute to their toa tūpuna with a rendition of Blue Moon, an old love song from the 1930s. With Tai Wānanga teacher Roman Greening (Ngāti Kahungunu) and his daughter Kyla on bass and vocals, the whānau have spent their lockdown singing the nights away.

Roman Greening acknowledged his tūpuna Henare Te Wira Greening and Ricky Smith who fought in the Second World War.

Kyla Greening had returned home from the University of Auckland for the lockdown. Roman Greening spoke about how he had used the lockdown to renovate his home and work on his guitar skills.