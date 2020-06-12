Hana O'Regan expresses admiration for people challenging Aotearoa's colonial past

New Zealanders need to know about their history, says reo Māori expert Hana O'Regan.

She was commenting on Hamilton City Council taking down a statue of a 19th-century British officer who the city was named after. Captain John Hamilton died at the battle of Gate Pā during a controversial British assault that was later labelled as "cowardly."

O'Regan of Ngāi Tahu also expressed admiration for people challenging the narrative around this country's colonial past, following a decision by the owner of a Canterbury restaurant to change its name after being scrutinised by historians.