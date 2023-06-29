Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato seat

Source / File

Te Pāti Māori has confirmed 20-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke as its Hauraki-Waikato candidate at this year's election.

The announcement was made at Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga, where Maipi-Clarke (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa, Ngāi Tahu) attended as a student.

A mokopuna of Hana Te Hemara-Jackson, Maipi-Clarke comes from a strong background of kaupapa Māori activism. In 2021, aged just 18, she stood alongside her grandfather Taitimu Maipi in a campaign for Hamilton City Council to introduce Māori wards.

Maipi-Clarke is also a published author and expert on the maramataka and taiao.

“Plant trees you’ll never see. Rangatahi are the future, and we need to be at the decision-making tables to make sure the trees are being planted from the ground up. This movement is intergenerational. The decisions we make affect our uri whakaheke. This is why I’m standing,” Maipi-Clarke said.

“Hana is a formidable candidate for Hauraki-Waikato, and we couldn’t be more excited to have [her] as part of our team,” said party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Hana represents the future of our movement. She is young, courageous, and unapologetically Māori. She embodies the Aotearoa Hou that we are fighting for.

“The next generation need to see themselves reflected in Parliament and in their leaders. As a rangatahi leader she has already made a significant impact on te ao Māori,” added co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“People are hungry for change and Hana is that change. Hana is a leader our people deserve,” he said.

“Kei te tū au ki te whakamana i ngā reo maha o te iwi Māori, ehakē i te mea e tū ana au ki te whakaiti i te reo kotahi,” Maipi-Clarke said.

She will contest the seat against Nanaia Mahuta, who has held the electorate since it was established in 2008 and has been an MP since 1996.

Mahuta confirmed last week she will be campaigning for the seat only, removing herself from the Labour Party list.



Maipi-Clarke paid tribute to her 'aunty' Nanaia, saying she has looked up to Mahuta.

"I'm here to support you, aunty. Just with two extra colours," a reference to Labour's red and Māori Party's red, white and black colours."