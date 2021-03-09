Hang on to cultural court reports, indigenous rights lawyer says

New figures obtained under the Official Information Act have shown more than $3 million of taxpayers' money has been put aside by the Ministry of Justice for cultural reports, which can be used by any offender, as an extra way of outlining their background and how they may have come to offend, which are used by judges in sentencing. But some people think that money can be used better somewhere else.



Some people have said spending $3.3 million for these cultural reports is a waste of taxpayers' money.

However, indigenous rights lawyer Kingi Snelgar says there is a huge benefit for Māori from cultural reports and says the spend is nowhere near enough.



"We spend a billion dollars a year building a prison and incarcerating Māori, and a few thousand dollars for a report or a few million to look at why people offend. There's no comparison in terms of the amount that we are investing. If we want to move from a state of poor to a state of Te Ao Mārama, then these cultural reports are crucial."



The new figures show the numbers of cultural reports and cost sky-rocketed in the last three years. Cultural reports invoiced to the Ministry of Justice went up from 346 in 2019 to 1557 in 2020. The cost to the ministry increased from $639,311 in 2019 to $3,299,373 last year.

'Insignificant sum'

Those in support of the reports say they offer a far much wider perspective on an offender and start the discussion on why they may have offended in the first place which are factors for sentencing judges to consider. However, those who oppose them say someone's background and the mitigating circumstances have always been considered by a judge and the money could be better spent.



"It cost $100,000 a year to keep a single person in jail and we know that more than half of those people in jail are Māori. So, if you look at those numbers and how much it costs to provide a cultural report, it's really insignificant," Snelgar says.



More inclusive strategy

Snelgar says he has represented "countless numbers" of Māori offenders. He says, when a suggestion for a cultural report is given, usually the odds are promising because the judge seeks another perspective. And sometimes the predicted sentencing is lessened because of the cultural report.



"In the cases that I've had to work on with cultural reports I've found that they are of huge benefit to the judge because they provide a picture that the charge hasn't seen before. About this person and where they come from and more often not as we know our people have suffered intergenerational trauma, parents have been in the prison systems and parents have been in the welfare system. Many times it's just the police saying this person did this and that's a very narrow picture and so it's a huge benefit to me and to my people to feel like they've been heard."



Snelgar is calling for a more inclusive strategy when it comes to understanding law and court procedures.



"Cultural reports need to be normalised but more than that. We need to go off what Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumāunu calls a Te Ao Mārama model, which will make courts more accessible and easier to understand for our people. Because at the moment they are like pākeha places where, even as a lawyer, I struggle to understand everything. So if I struggle, how do you think our people will understand?"