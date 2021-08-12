Hāngi Master trailer bought to support kids and sick husband

The new owner of the popular Hāngi Master Trailor that once attracted hundreds of tourists to Auckland's Viaduct wanting to get a taste of Māori traditional authentic-earth oven meal hāngi has been found.

Hāngi Master founder Rewi Spraggon said in a Facebook post, "The new owner has five young kids and a very sick husband. She had no bad intentions whatsoever regarding my brand. She brought the trailer to make an honest living for her and her whānau."

"I have managed to speak with the new owner of the trailer and she brought it off a guy in Tauranga and he said that Hāngi Master was not in business anymore, hence the reason she left the logo on the back."

Thanks to social media the now-former owner of the Hāngi Master trailer Rewi Spraggon connected with the new owner who sells another favourite food to Māori and visitors to Aotearoa, pāua pies.

Spraggon said, "Hāngi Master supports this whānau and wants people to go check out the Te Toa Kai trailer, nōreira Tautoko mai please."

"I would like to support this whānau and hopefully, you all will also. The name of the business is Toa Kai and she has a lovely menu from pāua pies to loaded pāua Fries, chowders and more."