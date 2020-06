Vision New Zealand is the party that Hannah Tamaki set up and it's the vehicle that will drive her campaign for the Waiariki Māori electorate at this year's general election in September.

She wants to work with others in the community to end homelessness, child uplifts, broken homes and inequality. Tamaki also wants a bank for Māori.

Tamaki is also well-known as the wife of the controversial Bishop Brian Tamaki of Destiny Church.