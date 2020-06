Vision Party leader Hannah Tamaki will stand in the Waiariki seat in this year's election.

In a media interview, Tamaki says Labour has had its turn, the Māori Party has had its turn, now "it's my turn with Te Waiariki."

She says there is a new breed of politicians on the rise, one that keeps promises, with totally new and innovative solutions for Māori.

Tamaki is also the wife of Destiny Church's Bishop Brian Tamaki.