Happy Matariki!

Auckland Council is gearing up to celebrate the rising of Matariki marking the Māori New Year this weekend for the fourth time but this year it won't be as big because of Covid-19 economic effects.

Festival director Ataahua Papa says the council couldn't afford to fund the planned Matariki event but smaller parts of it are going ahead.

"Although it is small, it is enough. That's the saying for this year."

Waikato Tainui will still host the annual Matariki festival in Auckland, starting with holding the karakia on Saturday, June 20.

On Saturday morning, they have prepared a kōrero whakatau for Waikato-Tainui whakatauki about Auckland and will have seven films appearing on screen, on Facebook and the Matariki Festival website.

What's new is that the projects are moving between communities through the council. In recent years, we held community meetings with community meeting organisers but this year the council handled some of those matters.

Most of the Matariki celebrations have been blocked due to lack of funding for community event organisers, so organisers have worked on smaller projects.

For example, a concert will be held on July 15 by Maisey Rika as she launches her new album 'Matariki i te pō' and Rangi Matamua talks about Matariki and the time of year.

"Maisey is coming to support the Matariki festival this year with the launch of her new album and Rangi Matamua is coming to support as well.

"The kapa haka group will perform in the Takutai Square (at Britomart) during the week. The week that the secondary schools kapa haka festival was supposed to be held from June 29 to July 4 there will be several kapa haka groups during lunch and dinner in the square alongside Hāngi Master.