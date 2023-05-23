Hapū and Greenpeace appeal Taranaki synthetic fertiliser plant

Several hapū of the south Taranaki iwi, Ngāruahine, are appealing the awarding of consent for hydrogen expansion of synthetic nitrogenous fertiliser production at the Kāpuni factory in Taranaki at the Court of Appeal in Wellington.

Taranaki iwi say they have grave concerns for the environmental impact this project will cause if it goes ahead.

“We're here along Greenpeace," Ōkahu-Inuawai me ētehi atu hapū chairman John Hooker says. "We absolutely support the Greenpeace message to minimise our carbon footprint. If we're going to do that there we should be reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For example, this project fosters the creation of artificial fertiliser urea, which has a huge greenhouse gas emission effect on our atmosphere.”

Ngāruahine elder Mere Brooks says, “The RMA the last Resource Management Act we had some time to discuss as a hapū any people coming in who want to again take things from the land, the moana, the maunga."

Urea 'a direct contaminant'

"There was a time we had a chance to get informed consent from our people, to have some feedback, to have some say. But now with this fast-track consenting we've only got a limited time.”

Greenpeace campaigns head Amanda Larsson says her organisation opposes the project because it is inconsistent with Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

“So, we as Greenpeace support clean energy development but we don't support development at all cost and in this case the hapū don't want to see this development in the rohe. They see it as inappropriate, and we need clean energy development to happen with the consent of mana whenua and hapū and not going against their wishes,” Larsson said.

“We're concerned this proposed plant from Hiringa, in balance, is going to increase production. And urea is a direct contaminant with drinking water, it also pollutes rivers and it's also a driver of the climate crisis.”

Neighbouring iwi Ngāti Ruanui has been at the forefront of seabed mining issues with its own uri, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, now an MP, putting forward an anti-seabed mining members bill.

'Taking away our mana'

Ngaruahine elders say there are environmental issues across the region.

Brooks says, “A lot of the changes are coming from overseas. So, we have overseas companies again coming in and taking away our mana within our whenua and our moana and they are able to do so by picking certain people off instead of the affected hapū.”

Hooker says for decades, people have fought to exert their kaitiakitanga and tikanga to safeguard their maunga, awa, whenua and moana so the next generation doesn't have to.

“We've got the battle between corporatisation and reflecting the mauri of our maunga, so that’s why Taranaki maunga is here today,” Hooker said.

Ngaruahine and Greenpeace are challenging the failure of the consenting panel to lock in a fixed timeframe by which Hiringa must switch from making polluting fertiliser to using its hydrogen for transport fuel.