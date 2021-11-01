Hapu and iwi to guide Oranga Tamariki in Parirau

Oranga Tamariki staff line up to hongi mana whenua at the Tahuwhakaita (Romai) marae



Oranga Tamariki has a new site manager in Tauranga in its Parirau offices, Joel Ngatuere of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Te Āti- Haunui a- Pāpārangi and Ngāti Porou.

Today welcomed onto Tahuwhakatika (Rōmai) marae to initiate his new position for all of Tauranga Moana whānau. The first male Māori in Tauranga to take this position, he can’t wait to create change.

Part of Ngatuere’s new mahi is to coverwith his team from Whareroa to Otamarakau, Te Puke, Waitaha, Tapuika,Ngāti Mākino, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngāti Pūkena to Maungatapu. He will work on developing and building relationships with hapu and iwi and ask what they want in terms of the safety and wellbeing of tamariki and how Oranga Tamariki can help with their aspirations.

“We want to walk side by side. We want hapu and Iwi guidance, ” Ngatuere says.

Joel Ngatuere becomes the first Maori site manager for OrangaTamariki Nga Parirau office

Maori leadership needed

A collective of nannies and aunties from Tauranga Moana have started a group called ‘Te Whakaruruhau’ to protect and shelter vulnerable children in Oranga Tamariki care. Rahera Ohia played a big part in its formation and it was set up to have a partnership with Oranga Tamariki in decision making and actions.

“With Te Whakaruruhau we are keeping an eye out, a protective umbrella for everybody, who is associated with Oranga Tamariki and Ngā Parirau,” Ohia says.

Oranga Tamariki Bay of Plenty regional manager Tasi Malu knows how important it is to have Māori leadership in Oranga Tamariki and also the importance of working with Te Whakaruruhau.

“If Oranga Tamariki is going to make the kind of change that it needs to make, which is paradigm change and a radical transformation from what it has been, it needs to have Māori leadership,” Malu says.

Once the powhiri and kai ended today Ngahuere got straight into meetings with Te Whakaruruhau and prepared a plan that will help Oranga Tamariki make positive changes for those vulnerable children in Tauranga Moana.