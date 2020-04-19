'Hapū Māmā' help for expectant mothers during lockdown - 12.30pm Newsbreak

* When level 4 came into place many testing stations were set up around the country. Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is ensuring that all signs are available in both Māori and English. This is one of the few places in the country where messages can be found in both languages.

* Former Miss Universe NZ Harlem-Cruz Atarangi-Ihaia is the ambassador for a lockdown initiative called Hapū Māmā. Expecting her first child, she is encouraging other māmās to get in touch with care practitioners in their areas.

* The Cook Islands is officially Covid-19 free, as announced by Prime Minister Henry Puna following the negative results of more than 900 tests. Māori are welcoming the news and the easing of restrictions to follow.

* New Zealanders will be able to expand their bubbles when the country moves out of level 4 but there will still be many restrictions, which include: Sticking to existing bubbles but some expansion is allowed for example with caregivers; Businesses without a customer-facing function may open; While there will be more travel to work, movement will be restricted to within a region; Funerals and weddings will be limited to 10 people, with no meals or receptions; Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only but attendance is purely voluntary.