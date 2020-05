Ngāpuhi leader Hone Harawira is calling out Labour's Māori MPs for not taking a tougher stance on the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill that's being rushed through Parliament.

The Bill gives police sweeping powers including entering private homes without a warrant.

Yesterday the Bill also gave authority for police to enter marae without a warrant.

The word 'marae' was removed today after strong condemnation from Māori.

But Hone Harawira says that's not good enough.