Harawira invites Northland MP to attend Kaikohe checkpoint

Hone Harawira has laid the challenge to National MP for Northland, Matt King to turn up in person to the Checkpoint in Kaikohe today, which operates between 10am to 2pm.

It comes in response to King claiming he has received 'heaps' of complaints and claims that the checkpoints are illegal.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed questions around checkpoint concerns. She said that Police were really closely with communities, especially those in remote areas and that the operations have been happening within the law.

Te Ao understands that Mr King may not be attending the Kaikohe Checkpoint today.