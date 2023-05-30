Harawira-Naera discharged from hospital following mid-game seizure

Corey Harawira-Naera suffered a seizure in the Raiders' game against the Rabbitohs on Saturday night. Photo / Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera has been discharged from hospital and says he hopes to be back on the pitch soon, despite a mid-game seizure Saturday which saw medical teams rush the field at Sydney's Accor Stadium, after the 28-year-old collapsed.

During the match against South Sydney, Harawira-Naera appeared disoriented before he fell to the ground.

The game was temporarily halted as medical staff rushed to his aid.

It was early in the second-half and the NZ national had just taken a hit, he regained consciousness before being transported from the field.

"I'm back on the mend, not in the clear yet but we'll get some more scans and sort it out," Harawira-Naera said in a video update shared after his discharge.

"Health comes first but I'm obviously hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible as well."

Harawira-Naera expressed his appreciation for the messages and well-wishes received from the rugby league community. "I've been pretty fortunate to receive a lot of messages about what happened last night," he said. "I'm doing a lot better now, so love to you all."

Concussions in rugby have been facing increased scrutiny in recent years due to growing concerns about player welfare and the long-term health consequences associated with head injuries.

Scientific studies have highlighted the connection between repeated head impacts and neurological disorders, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

High-profile cases involving retired rugby players and their struggles with cognitive decline and mental health issues have garnered significant media attention.

Last month a British law firm announced nearly 400 ex-players including former All Black Carl Hayman and England international Steve Thompson, have joined a class action lawsuit against the governing bodies of the sport.

Research conducted in England revealed some 20 per cent of professional rugby players sustained at least one match concussion in the 2018-2019 season.