Harris keen to play it 'down the middle' in Warriors season opener

Warriors star Tohu Harris' preference to play in a middle forward role looks certain to be realised this year depending on form and injuries, according to head coach Nathan Brown.

The 29-year-old Harris, who also plays at second row, will likely start the upcoming NRL season at number 13, beginning with the Warriors round one game against the Gold Coast Titans in Gosford on March 13. Brown says Tohu is at the stage of his career where he prefers to play in the middle and they're very happy for him to do that unless they need to play him on the edge.



"His [Tohu Harris'] preference is to play in the middle and our preference is to play him there. He's obviously an outstanding player who can play both roles," Nathan Brown says.