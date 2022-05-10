Harris summoned for Magic Round duel with Rabbitohs

The Warriors are back with their real captain this week - cue the long-awaited return of second-rower Tohu Harris.

The Ngāti Kahungunu returns from an injury sustained 300 days ago where he ruptured his ACL in his right knee back in July last year.

Alongside him, winger Marcelo Montoya returns to the left wing after his four-month suspension, replacing Adam Pompey, who has moved into the centres.

Addin Fonua-Blake may pass back the captaincy duties to Harris but remains in the starting forward pack, alongside hooker Wayde Egan, fellow prop Matt Lodge, Euan Aitken and Jazz Tevaga. Tevaga will play his 99th NRL game.

Daejarn Asi and Shaun Johnson remain the halves pair. In halfback news for the Warriors, it was confirmed that Kodi Nikorima did indeed sign yesterday with the South Sydney Rabbitohs immediately. Nikorima's loss saw the signing of two more players for the club, which immediately gained Roosters players Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick.

Nikorima is part of the Rabbitohs bench to face the Warriors as part of the NRL's Magic Round duel this Saturday.

No other changes to the Warriors' backline have been made, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on the opposite wing from Montoya, Reece Walsh at fullback, and Viliami Vailea as the other centre.

Both teams need the win this weekend after suffering harrowing losses. The Rabbitohs were bested at home by the Brisbane Broncos (12-32) last Thursday, while the Warriors couldn't overcome a 12-man Sharks side on Sunday (29-10). The Rabbitohs are at 18 wins while the Warriors have 17 under their belt in overall faceoffs between the two.

The two teams kick off a crazy night of footy on Saturday at 5pm. The Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons play after them, with the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm in a huge battle between the top two teams in the current standings.