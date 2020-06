Hauraki iwi, Ngāti Tamaterā wants to stop the harvest of kaimoana along a stretch of coastline in the Coromandel for two years.

It's asked the Ministry of Primary industries to close the Waipatukahu or Tapu Beach, Te Mātā Beach, and the sea area extending two and a half kilometres offshore to stop the taking of pipi, cockles, mussels and oysters.