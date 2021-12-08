Has the Crown breached its Tiriti obligations? Waitangi Tribunal hears evidence

Prime Minister Jacinda Adern was quick to respond to yesterday's startling evidence given at the Waitangi Tribunal by the country's leading Covid-19 numbers expert Professor Shaun Hendy.

The Waitangi Tribunal is holding a special hearing this week to determine whether the government's response to Covid-19 violated its Te Tiriti o Waitangi responsibilities, following complaints by several groups, including the New Zealand Māori Council.

Hendy told the tribunal he gave the government explicit advice and warnings about the implications, major risks, and measures Covid-19 had on Māori, Stuff said. That included vaccinating middle-aged Māori at the same time as older people, because of health vulnerability.

“It is particularly clear that the work that we did on the impacts for Māori, particularly around the health risks, was not taken into account in the vaccine roll-out, and it’s hard to understand why,” Hendy said.

Asked about that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Te Ao Māori News this morning that she believed Māori were not forgotten because the government made sure elderly Māori were targeted, and the age range was dropped in Counties Manukau since it was the most vulnerable area, given the limited vaccine doses available.

“I disagree … ultimately the results speak for themselves and we now do have much higher rates than we had even a month ago,” she says.

Ardern says the government chose to protect the most vulnerable, the elderly, those with health concerns and border workers first.

Bloomfield tomorrow

“Even though we had limited supply, we gave enough doses to community-based providers to be able to do that too.”

Ardern defended the Ministry of Health's refusal to hand over detailed data for the entire North Island to Whanau Ora because she argued the Ministry believed it had a responsibility to discuss wider iwi the release of personal information because not all wanted that data supplied to Whānau Ora.

“So they took an approach of trying to work through agreements through each region. Now the High Court has basically ruled that the ministry needs to hurry up and finish that work … they've got 72 hours.”

Today the Waitangi Tribunal is hearing evidence from technical experts about the data sought and a difficult relationship with the ministry at higher levels. One expert also said the ministry had never before asked iwi for their views and had not taken into account that Māori from different iwi might be living in other iwis' rohe.

A statistician said the Ministry of Health undercount was about 74,000 because it was using data based on people who had used the public health system in the past year. The official Stats NZ data showed there were a further 74,000 Māori.

A lawyer for the Crown gave notice that the ministry would argue that the missing number of Māori were in the existing data, just not labelled as such.

Tomorrow health boss Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give evidence.