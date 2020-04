Protestors have defaced the ablution block on Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura maunga in Tāmaki.

The words 'Majurey Lies', accompanied by the two Star of David symbols has been spray-painted across the public toilets at the entrance of the maunga.

Chair of the Tupuna Maunga Authority says it is a disgusting act, and that the matter has been referred to the Police.