Hato Hone aims to train 10,000 bystanders to do CPR

Ambulance service Hato Hone St Johns is aiming to equip 10,000 people with the skills to intervene during a cardiac arrest or a heart attack.

The initiative is called Shocktober and includes teaching people the steps to take when faced with such an event, such as chest compression, and using a defibrillator.

Etienne Neho (Ngāti Hine) runs the māra kai at Pourewa, in Orākei, East Auckland, and had a team of at least 20 kaimahi join the training earlier this week, learning the three steps to life.

“The first step is equal to 111. The second step is to start your compressions and do CPR. And the third step is using the defibrillator to shock the heart back into life.

“It can make the difference between life and death,” he says.

St John says more than 2,000 people in Aotearoa a year are treated for cardiac arrest and only 25% survive to hospital, with 11 surviving out of hospital.

Bystander CPR critical

National operations manager Dan Spearing (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine) says bystander CPR is vital to improve these statistics.

“We know that every minute that goes past after a whānau member has had cardiac arrest their chances of survival drops by 10%. So if you think five minutes have gone past, and there's no CPR there's a 50% drop in survival rate, so that's basically a flip of a coin,” Spearing says.

Neho says he and his team receive CPR training every 18 months and even has his own testimony of how important this kaupapa is.

“I have been in a position where I've had to administer CPR to an older kuia when I was out at a whānau member's house. It was a case of us knowing what to do and actually being at the right place at the right time and she survived. So having that training behind you can really make a difference and I've seen it in the first instance too.”

“I think everyone should get amongst it. It's an awesome kaupapa and I look forward to hearing more people getting on this journey of Shocktober,” Neho says.