In 2018 it was confirmed that one of the eldest Māori boys boarding school, Hato Tipene, would re-open.

Initially, the school was scheduled to be re-opened this year, however, as the planning process began that date was pushed out.

The historical school has been closed for almost 21 years, but with over 300 names already down for the first intake, former old boy Nathan Durie says the process is still well and truly underway.