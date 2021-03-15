Hauraki Pa Wars brought together more than 1000 participants young and old at this years tournament.

As the world watched the Americas Cup on the ancestral waters of Tikapa Moana, Pare Hauraki descendants were more focussed on battling it out to be the top marae in their rohe for 2021.

On Saturday, 14 marae of Pare Hauraki gathered together in Te Paeroa o Toi Te Huatahi to go head to head in.

Tauronarona Tug of War competition at Hauraki Pā Wars 2021 / source, Nga Iwi FM.

Toko Renata from Manaia Marae says, “It is about sharing the love. To gather in unison as a people and to foster being from Hauraki”.

As for Stacey Te Moananui mother and grandmother, “The games are brilliant. Seeing mates and family, it is exciting."

During world war two Princess Te Puea of the Kīngitanga encouraged Pare Hauraki to get together and play Kiorahi. Over time, that sport gathering was changed to Hauraki Pā Wars.

Māori Language Exponent Koro Ngapo said, “their is no better competition than the Hauraki Pā Wars”.