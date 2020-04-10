Hāwai hero brings shopping and kai back to her community

The lockdown means that whānau can only leave home to pick up essentials. Te Whānau ā Apanui rohe has spearheaded several initiatives to ensure that their people have access to food. One such initative is the work of Takapau Flavell, who leaves the small community of Hāwai everyday, to bring kai back for her elders.

“The thought come about from my love for my iwi, the love for the families who are living in the borders, the elders that are not able to come out of the borders,” Flavell says.

The mother of five acknowledges that through the support of her partner, she is able to serve her whānau and her people. Flavell says that her five children give their full support to their work. She adds that the community have come together to support and assist her.

“The greatest outcome from all of this is the help and love from all Te Whānau ā Apanui families. They are eager to help our elders and our mokopuna,” Flavell says.

A great example of this is how the Maraenui kōhanga reo have lent their van to help. This means that Flavell can pick up more supplies in one run and serve more whānau each day. This is crucial as it's a 40 minute trip from Hāwai to the nearest supermarket, in Ōpōtiki.