Hawaii-based whānau perform Tommy Taurima anthem online

Mileen Kaka (left) and Milton Kaka (right). Source / File.

The Kaka family in Hawaii talk about their isolation experience. While Milton Kaka has been able to catch up with things around the house, Mileen says she’s bored.

However all is not lost for the Kaka whānau. Milton Kaka explains how he was advised not to stand idle. So he took to social media to uplift people around him. He taught his kids songs that he learned as a youngster in Aotearoa, then performed them on camera.

The overall reception has been positive.

“Besides the comments that they leave, I’ve actually been getting a lot of private messages from random people, I don’t even know who they are. They’re just thanking me,” Milton Kaka says.

Tapataphi played one of the songs performed by the whānau. Named ‘Ko Wai Rā’, it was written by the late Ngāti Kahungunu songwriter Tommy Taurima.