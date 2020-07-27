Hawai'i braces for Hurricane Douglas

Hawaii residents are bracing themselves for a category 1 hurricane barreling towards them with winds up to 140km/h.

Officials say the strength of the winds has the potential to damage the islands with dangerous surf, strong winds and flash floods.

The National Hurricane centre says Maui is expected to be hit first, Oahu by the afternoon and Kaua'i and Ni'ihau by the evening.

The centre forecast predicts up to 15 inches of rain in elevated areas.

Officials warned the heavy rainfall could produce flash floods and said that even in areas under tropical storm warnings, "the steep terrain of the islands" makes hurricane-force winds possible.

More to come