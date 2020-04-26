Hawke's Bay Ahuriri Hub aim to continue supporting whānau through winter

The Ahuriri Hub in Hawke’s Bay has delivered 2,000 packages to whānau in Napier during lockdown level 4.

The hub which is one of seven under the Māori led health initiative Tihei Mauri Ora says services will continue under level 3 and beyond.

“For our whānau knowing that they have support available to them is going to be key moving forward post-Covid,” Hori Reti says, who is Ahuriri Hub's community champion lead.

“As well our taiwhenua collective across Ngāti Kahungunu are making a stand here to ensure that our whānau have services and have assistance available to them right throughout.”

The plans are that, even when lockdown levels are lowered, support will continue into winter as well.

“Starting from May, June and July our collective will be looking at how we can support our whānau with firewood, warm heating, winter clothing and winter bedding.”

Food parcels and hygiene kits have been delivered to individual homes, marae and other community groups right across Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re the only food bank in operation so it’s our duty to service the whole community and that’s our job as kaitiaki and as tuakana within the area.”

The most common way for people to get in touch with the Ahuriri Hub is via email ahuriri-hub@kahungunu.iwi.nz