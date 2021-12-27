Hawke's Bay inches closer to 90% double dosed; 34 new cases

Post-Christmas Covid report from the ministry of health has shown 34 new cases in the community over the last 24 hours.

Hawkes Bay is only 192 second doses from hitting the 90 percent vaccination marker which will make it the 12th DHB to get the achievement.

Number of new cases identified at the border 10 and of those of new cases 4 of them have been identified as Omicron taking total to 49

Location of new community cases: Auckland 21, Waikato 7, Bay of Plenty 2, Lakes 3 and Canterbury 1

Cases in hospital: 41; Auckland: 15; Middlemore: 21; Tauranga: 5 with the Average age of current hospitalisations at 52

Auckland has 21 new cases and health and welfare providers are supporting 1495 people while they isolate including 418 cases.

Waikato has cases in Te Kūiti, Hamilton and Te Kauwhata. Health and welfare providers are currently supporting 55 cases to isolate.

Bay of Plenty has two cases located in Tauranga which have been investigated and linked to a known contact and investigation are continuing to find connections to a second case.

Rotorua is reporting three new cases and have been linked to previously reported cases.

Canterbury has another case that is linked to an existing case and are both in isolation.

Vaccine Update

Vaccines administered yesterday*: 96 first doses; 740 second doses; 8 third primary doses and 903 booster dose.

Māori (percentage of eligible people): 499,246 first doses (87%); 455,341 second doses (80%)

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,971,856 first doses (94%); 3,835,627 second doses (91%); 27,958 third primary doses; 274,600 booster doses.

Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people)

Northland DHB: First doses (88%); second doses (84%)

Auckland Metro DHBs: First doses (96%); second doses (93%)

Waikato DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (90%)

Bay of Plenty DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Lakes DHB: First doses (92%); second doses (87%)

Taranaki DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Hawke’s Bay DHB: First doses (94%); second doses (90%)

Tairāwhiti DHB: First doses (91%); second doses (85%)

Hutt Valley DHB: First doses (95%); second doses (92%)

Canterbury DHB: First doses (98%); second doses (95%)