Hayes to return to her roots in post-Parliament career

Former National MP Jo Hayes has been appointed general manager of Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust

Hayes, who has whakapapa to Rangitāne ki Wairarapa, has a strong connection to both Wairarapa and Tamaki Nui ā Ru,a which are the areas that her role will cover.

Trust Board chair Jason Kerehi says “The greatest task for Jo is to continue to bring the Iwi together and lift our potential, which we believe she has the potential to deliver.”

Hayes entered Parliament with National in 2014 as a list MP, replacing Katrina Shanks, and served two terms. She failed to return to Parliament this year as a result of National's low party vote at the general election. She was the Whānau Ora and Māori development spokesperson for National.

She has extensive experience working with Iwi in the health and tertiary education sectors, having managed her own consultancy business in health, education, research and business management before entering Parliament.

“Jo is a highly competent manager experienced in building teams, a critical thinker who is able to visualise outcomes and seize opportunities that will benefit the future vision of Rangitāne,” Kerehi says.

Haye is looking forward to "returning home with my skills and experience and bringing my unique political background in working with government, government agencies, NGOs, private businesses, iwi, hapū and whānau.”

Kerehi says the trust "will benefit immensely" from her broad range of networks locally, nationally, and internationally. "She is a real people person, and we are excited to see her work for our people."