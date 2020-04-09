He aituā, he aituā - 7.30am Newsbreak

- Māoridom has woken to the sad news of the passing of reo Māori stalwart, Tākuta Huirangi Waikerepuru. The staunch Māori language advocate was 91 years old.

- The current total number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa is 1210, which is due to be updated later today by the Ministry of Health. Of the total cases so far 99 are Māori, and 43 are Pasifika.

However, 282 Kiwis have recovered from COVID-19.

- The Bay of Plenty iwi Ngāti Manawa has joined the list of iwi checkpoints, not so much for outsiders but to contain their own locals flouting the rules.