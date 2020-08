New research has found Māori students are being streamed into low expectation classes that severely limits their options and future pathways.

He Awa Ara Rau: A Journey of Many Paths is a summary of research findings telling the story of 100 rangatahi Māori starting their education journey and is a collaboration between Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu. Te Ao Mārama spoke to researcher Dr Eruera Tarena of Tokona Te Raki today.