He bragged about being anti-vax on social - now he’s dead

An Ivy League law school graduate who bragged Covid-19 was "nothing to be afraid of" on social media, has died from the virus.

Solicitor Leslie Lawrenson who reportedly had no underlying health conditions posted several videos on Facebook downplaying Covid-19.

The 58-year-old Cambridge Law alumnus said he refused the vaccine because he "didn’t need it" and in a vlog nine days before his death said his symptoms were "no more than a cold".

Lawrenson criticised the British government’s response to coronavirus restrictions saying “these are things we have to suffer, it’s part of living”.

He urged viewers to “trust” their immune systems, over vaccines.

As his condition worsened he said he struggled to breathe and "felt pain everywhere" but that he was sure he was in no "real danger".

"Things did get worse, but I am glad I got Covid-19," he said in a post. "I didn’t get the point where I would have had to be hospitalised," he said.

Reflecting on Lawrenson’s death, his partner Amanda Mitchell said he’d refused to take the vaccine after reading research on social media. "Les was highly educated so, if he told me something, I tended to believe it," she said.

"It was a daily thing that he said to us: 'You don’t need to have it, you’ll be fine, just be careful'," she said.

Mitchell has since tested positive.

"Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price for that."

"I feel incredibly foolish. Les died unnecessarily."