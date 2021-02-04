He Kaupapa Waka exhibition opens at Te Kōngahu Museum

Through the years, kaupapa waka has been a focal point in Waitangi commemorations. Hundreds of paddlers make the journey to Waitangi, to uphold the traditions of waka and the associated knowledge that goes with it.

Later today, the He Kaupapa Waka exhibition of photography, carvings and sound will open to the public.

Our reporter Whati Te Wake talked to exhibition curator and photographer Rawhitiroa Bosch this morning on Tapatahi.

The exhibition is being held at the Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi on the Waitangi Treaty grounds.