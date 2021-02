Today saw the launch of a partnership strategy, He Pou Manawa Ora, by Hamilton City Council, Waikato-Tainui and Te Runanga Mātā Waka me Te Hā o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa. Its purpose is to bring wellbeing to Māori and all peoples of Hamilton.

As this comes just days after Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta made it easier for local bodies to establish Māori wards, will this be the future path for Hamilton City Council?