Head-high should be automatic sin bin - Dame Noeline Taurua

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua wants netball head-high contact to result in an automatic sin-binning.

Umpires are getting together to ensure rule consistency ahead of the World Cup in South Africa in July.

In January's Quad Series, Australian defender Courtney Bruce gave shooter Grace Nweke a controversial high shot that went unpunished.

Taurua says change is urgently needed to protect players against head injuries.

“I would definitely put across anything that’s head high should be an automatic taken off the court," Taurua told NZME.

“I’d really like to see if we could shift in that space to not only protect the athletes but also ensure that our game remains clean and, as we move into the Netball World Cup, that the skillsets prevail.”