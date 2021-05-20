Head Hunter arrest over Sofitel Hotel shooting

A member of the Head Hunters gang has been arrested over a shooting at Auckland’s Sofitel Viaduct Harbour Hotel earlier this year, Stuff reports.

The 22-year-old is accused of unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition, drug dealing, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Detective inspector John Sutton said the arrest came after searches at three homes in West Auckland on Thursday.

Police recovered two firearms – a shotgun and a military-style semi-automatic firearm – and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, he said.

“A large amount of cannabis and cash amounting to tens of thousands of dollars was also seized.”

The man will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old arrested on Thursday is the second man to be charged over the shooting, and the eighth charged in relation to the wider investigation.

A 27-year-old, who has name suppression, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on May 7, charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.