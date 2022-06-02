Healing generational trauma through taonga puoro

Taonga puoro exponent Jerome Kavanagh has been awarded the 2022 Māori Rangahau Hauora Training Grant and is using it to tap into the healing powers of taonga puoro (traditional Māori music) as a healing method for generational trauma among Māori.

Kavanagh, of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Haunui-ā-Pāpārangi, says dark times including many suicide attempts led him to the healing power of taonga puoro while he was in his teens.

“How I came out of that dark space was through puoro, through immersing myself and going through wānanga and creating kōauau, pūtorino, and pūrerehua.

“My training ground was walking the whenua and spending lots of time in the ngāhere down by the awa and really listening to the sounds of the taiao,” Kavanagh says.

Over the past two decades, he has dedicated a large portion of his time to teaching about taonga puoro and its healing power, not only to students but also to concertgoers.

“It was an awesome experience to play with Drax Project at Six60 Fridays. I was able to witness too how kaupapa Māori and te ao Māori was woven into that so beautifully and so naturally and to be a part of it was amazing.”

Healing journey

Kavanagh has created a sound healing journey called Oro Atua Puoro Māori - A traditional source of sound therapy in modern times. The most recent recipients of this healing were a rangatahi from Kāpiti College.

“It's really cool because we go into whare and get people lying down and really just listening to the sounds of our tupuna just to help revive and reconnect.

“What was really interesting about those rangatahi was that they identified that they are quite stressed out and they affirmed that."

Although he's often teaching, Kavanagh is also the 2022 Composer in Residence at the New Zealand School of Music.

“It's been a really good opportunity to go in and share taonga puoro. We make music and share music.”