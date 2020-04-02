Health Act to direct State of Emergency

On his last day as Police Commissioner, Mike Bush says those who flout lockdown laws will be arrested and consistent breaches will be prosecuted.

Commissioner Bush was answering questions from the Governments' Emergency Response Committee about police powers during the COVID-19 National State of Emergency.

He says their approach is to engage, encourage, educate and warn the public.

"People can't be prosecuted for being in doubt," he says.

But those who aren't compliant can be arrested or charged.

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare, says keeping the country in a State of National Emergency remains necessary but is under constant review. Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart says the Health Act directs how the extra powers given Civil Defence, Police and Government are actioned

Commissioner Bush confirmed that he has deployed more police staff to Kaitaia in response to a video made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan. Furthermore he noted that Counties Manukau has noted an increase in family violence. He went on that he will stay on to assist the government at a strategic level.

Answering questions to the media, Bush noted that the police are ramping up their ability to monitor people who have come out of self-isolation.