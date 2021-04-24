Health authorities contacting 1000 passengers who flew from Perth to NZ

The Ministry of Health is contacting hundreds of passengers who flew from Perth to New Zealand this week as part of the newly opened trans-Tasman bubble after the Western Australian city went into a snap lockdown early Saturday morning.

"About 1000 passengers who have arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on 19, 21 and 23 April are being contacted and provided with advice," the ministry said in a statement.

Quarantine-free travel between Western Australia and New Zealand has been paused as a result of the three-day lockdown.

"Both countries have planned for this type of scenario and are following agreed trans-Tasman bubble protocols," the ministry said.

"Last night, a risk assessment was completed by New Zealand Health authorities and the current risk to New Zealand has been assessed as low. Updates will be provided if there are any changes to the current risk assessment or advice."

Travel to the rest of Australia will continue but New Zealanders in Australia are asked to follow local guidance and check for places of interest outside of Western Australia.

"Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since 17 April is on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website, and on the Western Australia Department of Health site Locations visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases (healthywa.wa.gov.au)," the ministry said.

In their Saturday update, the ministry said there are no new community cases to report in New Zealand, however, there are two new positive cases of Covid-19 in MIQ.

The ministry said there are currently 33 active cases of Covid-19.