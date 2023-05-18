Health budget - $63m for safer staffing 'nowhere near enough'

The 2023 government budget revealed by Finance Minister Grant Robertson in Parliament today fell short of introducing significant new initiatives in the health sector.

The most notable change was eliminating the $5 prescription charge, aimed at improving the accessibility and affordability of essential medications for New Zealanders.

Both individuals and organisations welcomed the removal of this charge, including the interim chief executive at Māori healthcare provider Hāpai Te Hauora, Jason Alexander, who commented: "They won't have to pick and choose which medicine will help our whānau."

This change will particularly benefit 770,000 New Zealanders aged 65 and above who used prescription medicines in the community last year.

“It was encouraging to see some funding allocated to Māori housing,” Alexander said.

“Recognising that a safe, warm, and dry house is a crucial determinant of health, this investment will contribute to improving overall well-being.”

However, according to Kerri Nuku from the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, the allocated funding falls significantly short of meeting the sector's needs.

Nuku raised concerns about the limited scope of the funds, saying the problem was that it was only for Whatu Ora and hospitals. "What about other people in the sector? Because if it's supposed to be for everyone, that is nowhere near enough."

Nuku also questioned the allocation of 500 new nurses, emphasising the importance of prioritizing areas with the most significant demand.

“With approximately 4,000 nurse vacancies nationwide, the addition of 500 nurses may seem like a small contribution to address the significant issue at hand,” she says.

The budget investment summary document outlines how baseline funding has been reallocated in health:

$132 million for Māori health

$168 million to Whānau Ora

$20 million to improve health equity for Māori and Pasifika.

$20 million to lift immunisation and screening for Māori.

The document also reveals $10 million has been saved from the disestablishment of DHB executive leadership positions.

It says more than $1 billion is being invested to increase health sector pay rates and boost staff numbers, and $20 million to increase Covid-19 immunisation and screening coverage for Māori and Pasifika.