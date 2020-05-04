Health Director-General urges NZers to heed to Level 3 expectations - 8.30am Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reinforced the need for people to continue to act in line with the Level 3 expectations. 

- The Warriors have started their 14-day quarantine after touching down in Tamworth, Australia last night. 

- Many kōhanga reo have remained closed because of the risk to pakeke and mokopuna. Tamzyn Pue is a radio announcer on Te Korimako o Taranaki FM and during lockdown has shared her passion for te reo Māori with the mokopuna and whānau of Te Kōhanga Reo o Ngā Pekanga i Waitara.

