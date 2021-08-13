Health kiosk in Manukau mall to help whānau make informed decisions

As concerns mount over Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy among Maori, the Manukau District Health Board has teamed up with local organisation Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi on a project to ensure whānau in South Auckland have access to the correct information on vaccines and immunisations.

An information kiosk has opened smack bang in the middle of a busy mall in Manukau. The “Connect Up” kiosk is the brainchild of Manukau DHB and South Auckland organisation Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi. It's also the first of its kind.

It is a centre point for whānau looking for more information on immunisation and vaccination. Manukau DHB spokesperson Māhaki Albert is confident that having this information kiosk in Manukau’s Westfield mall makes sense.

“I timatahia ake ai te whakaaro ko te mōro te wāhi huihui ai te hunga rangatahi. Ko te kaupapa i tau ai ki roto i te mōro ko te wero awhikiri kia ārai atu ngā mate o te wā.”

“It began with a thought that the mall was a significant place where young people meet. So the project in the mall is about immunisations to prevent a lot of sicknesses,” he said.

Although immunisation is a main driver, it doubles as a point of contact for whanau to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccinations and schedules. Teone Matthews of Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi says it’s a status check.

Empowering Māori to participate

“So we're just here to provide more information for our whānau and rangatahi so they can make more informed decisions. We provide them with basic information on immunisation and the vaccination schedule”

The Ministry of Health confirms that, to date, 80,000 Māori have been fully vaccinated but, that's just 10% of the total Māori population. Health workers are concerned whānau still don’t have the information to make informed decisions, struggling to navigate through misinformation.

“Accessibility to services is our biggest issue, and I guess it goes back to how we were treated as te iwi Māori. Misinformation circulated on social media. If we think about the wrong that's been done to us as te iwi Māori. All of those things have contributed to our whanau.. they are the way they are enei mea i hanga e nga pākeha.

“Kei reira te māharahara.heoi ano mā te aha i te korero ne! Mā te aha i te nanaiore kia aro mai te hunga Māori ki tēnei kaupapa”

“There are still concerns there, but what’s better than talking about it, or empowering Māori to participate in this project.

“When you rock up to the kiosk, I guess we do a little whakawhanaungatanga, know who you are, what your thoughts are on vaccination and provide you with basic information and let you know about the general vaccination//and see whether you are due or overdue for immunisation.”

The kiosk will be available for whānau to access until October 8.