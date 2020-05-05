Health Legislation not acted on - Māori Pandemic Response Group

Teresa Wall says the group hasn’t been consulted by key forums like Parliament’s epidemic response committee. If they were welcomed, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā say that they could advise government on the best responses for Māori. Teresa Wall representing Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā recalled an old quote that summarises her feelings.

“You shouldn’t waste a good crisis. We need to reimagine what Māori health will be in the new normal,” Teresa Wall says.

Although the law provides a framework of engagement with Māori, Wall says that much of that legislation has not been implemented.

“We’ve got legislation that requires DHBs to engage with Māori, iwi Māori and Māori communities in their district."

“We’ve got legislation reduce or eliminate disparities. That’s been there for over a decade, nearly two decades.

What is needed, Wall says, are clear policies and strategies to make the lofty goals imprinted in our laws on the ground.

“The reason why I think that we haven’t made any traction, is that we’ve had very little implementation policy."

Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare both admitted that more could be done to help Māori through COVID-19. Wall says that while there is a Māori voice in the MoH, but those voices are often unheeded because they are not the majority.