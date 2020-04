Health Minister offers resignation - 7.30am Newsbreak

The Health Minister Dr David Clark has offered the Prime Minister his resignation after he advised her of a trip to the beach during the lockdown.

This comes after the Minister made headlines last week not abiding by lockdown rules, and driving to a cycle track.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, "Under normal conditions I would sack the Minister of Health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses.

“But right now, my priority is our collective fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role.

“But he does need to pay a price. He broke the rules.

“While he maintains his Health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings.

“I expect better, and so does New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern says.