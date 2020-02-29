Health Ministry launches Coronavirus public awareness campaign

To help New Zealanders look after themselves and to protect against COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) the Ministry of Health have put in place a public awareness campaign.

You will hear the ads playing on radio stations across New Zealand this weekend, and social media content is now going live.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the 'Our health is in our hands' campaign "will provide straightforward tips on how we can all play our part.



"Everything you touch touches you - so simple actions, like washing and drying our hands properly, can help stop the spread of germs and viruses."

The campaign comes as the first official case of the Coronavirus in New Zealand was confirmed earlier in the week. An individual who arrived in New Zealand after spending time in Iran and Bali was confirmed as the first case in this country.