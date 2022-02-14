Health ministry launches fund to attract nurses back

Attracting 200 nurses back into the healthcare sector is a good start but, ultimately, just a drop in the ocean according to the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

The Ministry of Health has launched a $1m fund aimed at helping former nurses return to the frontline as pressure from Covid-19 continue. The fund covers up to $5,000 of an applicant’s training courses, English language proficiency tests, administration fees and other individual costs, such as childcare, transport and uniforms.

NZNO kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says the initiative is encouraging, in that it acknowledges the nursing crisis in Aotearoa.

“[It’s] a positive initiative in that it is one step to try and entice New Zealand-trained nurses back into the country to provide the support that we really well need."

It is estimated there is a nursing shortage of around 3500. Ministry of Health figures indicate there are more than 20,000 New Zealand-trained nurses not practising in Aotearoa.

'Hitting the mark'

The fund opened today and, by lunchtime, more than 100 people had enquired about the initiative. Ministry of Health chief nurse Lorraine Hetaraka says that shows the ministry is "hitting the mark" but is just the beginning.

“This is one way we can increase the workforce for nursing.

“I like to think of the health system as one system rather than one group over here, and versus another group over here, so the strategy has to be more than one fund. Today’s announcement is great news, because we’ve announced this pūtea, available for this particular kaupapa but this is one kaupapa of several that is occurring.”

The launch of this funding coincides with other campaigns the Ministry of Health is running over the next few months to help bolster the nursing health workforce, including a domestic recruitment campaign, and a campaign focusing on international nurses with a call to come home.

Nuku says it is important to bring New Zealand-trained nurses back into the sector, either within Aotearoa, or from overseas.

Bringing them home

“The beauty about nurses who have trained in New Zealand is that we don’t have that time perhaps that require orientation into the workplace but they’re workforce ready. They know the culture of Aotearoa they know the way that they work and our commitment to Te Tiriti, so they’re well attuned to that.”

Hetaraka shares the view that bringing Aotearoa nurses home is important.

“So these are already nurses that are trained in New Zealand, that may have gone overseas for the big OE, and this is a campaign to attract them back to Aotearoa. In particular, if they’ve got critical care nursing background, intensive care unit background, we definitely want to put the tono out to tell them to come back to Aotearoa.

“We know there will be interest in that, because many of them may have wanted to come back to New Zealand but, because of Covid restrictions, haven’t been able to. So that international campaign is really focused on working with potential nurses who want to come back home and how we can make that journey possible and a bit more seamless, and they can go where they want to be.”

The first round of applications closes on March 14. A second round of applications will open in May.