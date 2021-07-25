Health Ministry 'pleased' with Taranaki testing numbers

Taranaki locals are still being urged to get tested for Covid-19 after only 80 people across the region were tested Saturday. The plea follows positive wastewater tests for the virus in New Plymouth this week.

The Taranaki District Health Board told RNZ that only 80 people from Hawera to New Plymouth were tested on Saturday. However, the Ministry of Health said Sunday that it was "pleased at the response today to the call for testing in New Plymouth as reported by the local DHB.

"The Ministry continues to strongly encourage anyone in Taranaki with symptoms, or recent arrivals from Australia with or without symptoms who’ve recently visited Taranaki to be tested."

MIQ Cases

There are two new cases in managed isolation facilities and no new community cases to report today, the ministry said.

The new cases are arrivals from the USA and UK and are both in Auckland quarantine.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 58.